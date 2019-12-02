FIDEL M. MUGUERZA, JR. REFUGIO - Fidel Miranda Muguerza Jr. went to be with the Lord on Friday November 29, 2019 at the age of 81 due to COPD. He was born July 17, 1938 in Refugio Tx. To the late Fidel Sr. And Ramona Muguerza. Fidel is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Rafaela Castillo, Gloria Saenz and his first beloved granddaughter Isabel Miranda Morales. He is survived by his six loving children, that will miss him dearly, Mary Linda Morales (Dimas) of Austin Tx. George Anthony Muguerza (Janie) of Pflugerville Tx. Fidel Miranda Muguerza III (Corine) of Beeville Tx. Caroline Ann Gomez (Joe David) of Del Valle Tx. Mona Nica Hedrick of Austin Tx. And Vicki Lee Muguerza- Massey (Ray) of Refugio Tx. one bother Mauro Muguerza, one sister Sara Rodriguez both of Refugio Tx. Fidel's pride and joy were his 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. They will miss their Popo Muguerza greatly. Visitation will be held Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 4:30pm at Moore's Funeral Home in Refugio, Tx. with rosary to begin at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 10:00am at St. James The Apostle Catholic Church in Refugio Tx. with Father Bill Marquis officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Refugio Tx. Pallbearers include his 6 grandsons: Jesus Morales, Jose Dimas Morales Jr., Jeremy Muguerza, Jonathan Muguerza, Matthew Muguerza and Erik Hedrick. Honorary pallbearers include Dimas Morales, Joe David Gomez, Ray Massey, George Muguerza and Fidel Muguerza III. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334.
