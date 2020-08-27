Fidel Sabedra
VICTORIA — Fidel Sabedra, 86, was called to his heavenly home on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27th from 5:00pm-7:00pm, with a rosary to be recited at 6:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28th at 10:00am at Grace Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Fidel was born August 20, 1934 in La Ward, Texas to the late Manuel and Louisa Sabedra. Fidel led a long, productive life. He served in the military for 26 years, where he became an Airborne Ranger and a Vietnam veteran. This career took him to many countries, including Germany where he met and fell in love with Heidemarie Mader. Looking through old photographs, one can see the love he felt for his wife, who passed in June 2008. He struggled to cope without her. Their children, Sandra Kennemer of Victoria, Janice Pineda of Midland, Rick Sabedra, Patrick (Felice) Sabedra, both in Victoria and Jeff Sabedra of Port Lavaca, owe much gratitude to him. He did his best in raising a family in an imperfect world. In his last days, the children he cared for years ago became his caregivers.
In addition to his surviving children, he leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all who have their own special memories of how he touched them.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Heidemarie Sabedra; parents, Manuel and Louisa Sabedra; brothers, Abel, Alfred, Delfino and David; sisters, Elvira and Ermenia; and daughter, Viola.
Pallbearers are Tyler Kennemer, Thomas Kennemer, Jesus “Jay” Corrella, Nick Sabedra, Blair Carter and Michael Sabedra.
The family wishes to thank Harbor Hospice for their help and kindness.
Although the family is saddened by his death, they are comforted by the knowledge he has joined the love of his life.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Supporters have been mislead about the concept of BLM (16)
- Guest column: Open letter to President Donald Trump (7)
- A Culture of Deceit (6)
- Democratic Presidential nominee checked party's boxes for running mate (6)
- Blotter: Man brandished knife during mask policy dispute at Academy (3)
- VISD starts remote learning (2)
- Guest column: Some gave all (1)
- VISD board to vote on tax rate (1)
- Political cartoon for Aug. 17 (1)
- Letter: Why are trains so long in Victoria? (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.