Fidela Gomez Villarreal
VICTORIA — Fidela Villarreal, 86 passed from this earth surrounded by her family, Monday, October 25th, 2021. Family and friends will gather at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St., Thursday, October 28th. Visitation will begin at 12:00PM, with rosary to by recited at 12:15PM and funeral mass to begin at 1:00PM. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Honoring Fidela pallbearers will be Lydia Garcia, Lupe Garcia, Gary Garcia, Malary Garcia, Steven Davila, Don Gomez and Luther Davila. Honorary pallbearers are Gavin Garcia, Garrett Garcia, Adam Davila, Ronnie Lee, John Gomez, and John Nava.
A native of Victoria, Fidela was born, April 23rd, 1935, to the late Margarito Gomez, Sr., and Julia Alonzo Gomez. Fidela married her husband, Miguel Richard Villarreal. October 4th, 1958. Fidela worked at Mowdy Boats in Victoria for 20+ years. She was a loving wife, sister, mother great grandma. Fidela always looked for forward to Sunday afternoon BBQs with the family. She was a Dallas Cowboy fan and could often be found making a friendly wager with others on football squares. Fidela enjoyed going fishing, gambling in Louisiana, and playing “Mexican Bingo” with her sisters. She was known for her bag of coins she carried with her and her competitive nature for winning. Along with her parents, Fidela was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Miguel Richard Villarreal, Sr. in 1995; her brothers, Guadalupe Gomez, and Rudy Gomez; sister, Beatriz Gomez and grandsons, Daniel Davila, and Robbie Villarreal.
Fidela is survived by her loving children, Linda Garcia and her husband, Lupe, Lydia Garcia (Ramon Lozano, Sr), Patricia Villarreal and her husband, Ronnie Lee, Liza Davila, Martin Robert Villarreal, and Miguel Richard Villarreal, Jr.; brothers, Henry Gomez and Margarito Gomez, Jr.; sisters, Jane Martinez, Sarah Pedraza, Alice Flores, Mary Garcia, Otilia Garcia and Frances Gomez; grandchildren, Gary Garcia, Steven Davila, Lori Gomez, Amber Hume, and Alana Lopez; great-grandchildren, Malary Garcia, Madelyn Garcia, Gavin Garcia, Garrett Garcia, Adam Davila, Stevie Davila, Tatum Davila, Rylie Davila, Amina Silgero, and Jeremy Posada; her beloved dog, Roxy; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Fidela’s family would like to offer a special thank you to all the nurses, doctors and staff of Harbor Hospice, for the loving care shown to Fidela during her final days.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest Column: Read my lips (just not my words) (9)
- Unvaccinated police officers putting selves, public in danger (6)
- Remember (4)
- Longtime Victoria resident, banker shares infectious enthusiasm for God, family, service (3)
- Carrie Suzanne Myers (2)
- Guest column: To delay rebuilding the Stroman campus will cost the community many extra millions of dollars in the future (2)
- 3 die in Bloomington train accident (2)
- Nueces Street to be reduced (2)
- City of Victoria wants to create a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone. Here's everything you need to know. (2)
- Stephen Kelly Kintner (2)
- Goliad County judge orders JP, constable to vacate offices (2)
- JAMES "JIM" G. BROWN (1)
- Letter: Visit school campuses and get informed before casting your vote (1)
- Martin "Peewee" Robles Jr. (1)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 26 (1)
- Rebecca Hough (1)
- Street Smarts: How does the City decide which streets to repair? (1)
- It's time to get rid of the debt limit (1)
- Former Shiner police chief files lawsuit accusing city officials of retaliation, violation Texas Whistleblower Act (1)
- Blotter: Victoria woman accused of hindering prosecution, apprehension of a felon (1)
- More people need to vote (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.