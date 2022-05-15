Fletcher Wayne Henderson
PORT LAVACA — Fletcher Wayne Henderson, 85, of Port Lavaca passed away May 11, 2022. He was born May 19, 1936 in Houston to Fletcher Wiley and Jewel Henderson. He worked for Union Carbide as an outside machinist and was a member of the Methodist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Janice Bradley (John) of Port Lavaca and Brenda Horecka (David) of Victoria; brothers, James Alexander (Eva) Henderson of Katy and Byron Paul (Terrie) Henderson of Manteca, California; 5 grandchildren, Julie Thomas (Derek), Jayme Bradley (Stacey), Jessica Boyett (Matt), Courtney Boyd (Reed), and Brittney Medina (Jesse) and 6 great-grandchildren, Gavin Thomas, Keelan Bradley, Andrew Bradley, Cole Boyd, Cody Boyd, and Hayden Medina.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie Ann Henderson and his parents.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 16, 2022 from 9-10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are Jayme Bradley, Matt Boyett, Reed Boyd, Jesse Medina, Preston Haynes, Travis Warden, and Doug Wolfshohl. Honorary Pallbearers are great-grandsons, Alvin “Hootus” Kubicek, Herb “Frenchie” Cormier, Roland “Swede” Carlson and Leroy Cantu.
Memorial donations may be made to Harbor Hospice, First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca, and Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
