FLORA CORONADO PENA VICTORIA - Flora Coronado Pena went to be with the Lord, June 25, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born to the late Jose Maria and Francisca Rodriguez Coronado. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will follow at the KC Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 8 brothers, 3 sisters, and a step-son Thomas Ramos. Flora is survived by her husband of 36 years, Oscar Ramos; her children Janie Pena Calvo and husband Lupe, Lucy Pena Krips and husband Russell, Lydia Pena-Gonzales and husband Chris, and David Armando Pena and companion Jolynn Tijerina; step children Olivia Ramos, Elizabeth Ramos, Tony Ramos and Oscar Ramos, Jr.; brother Thomas Coronado and wife Sylvia; sisters Julia Trevino and Mary Lou Gonzalez and husband Richard; grandchildren Stephen Alvarado and wife Nataly, Rene Alvarado, Kaylie Alvarado, Diego Calvo, Raven Jade Krips, Justin Krips, James Pena, Ryan Gonzales, Araceli Gonzales, Alexis Tyler and husband Chris Olvera, Arryana Pena, Jaylin Pena, Isabella Pena and Audrina Tijerina; great grandchildren Lourdes Alvarado, Elius Olvera and Azaius Olvera and numerous other loving family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to cook, make tamales and fed the homeless. Everyone loved going to her home. She was a hard worker, honest and very independent. She owned and operated Prima's Flower Shop. She had been a florist and owned her own shop for over 50 years. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
