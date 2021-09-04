Flora Rivera Rodriguez
BLOOMINGTON — Flora Rivera Rodriguez of Bloomington, Texas, went to be with the Lord August 29, 2021 at the age of 77. She was born July 8, 1944 in LaWard, Texas to Lorenzo Rivera, Sr. and Susanna Luna Rivera. Family and friends will gather for visitation Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 6P.M.-8P.M. at Grace Funeral Home 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM, Monday, September 6, 2021 at First Baptist Church Bloomington 68 Leonard Ave S, Bloomington, Texas. Burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington, Texas.
Flora was known for many things in life and always a joy to be around. One of her passions was being involved in First Baptist Bloomington Church where she was a member for 53 years. She volunteered her time in so many ways such as; vacation bible school, participating in the choir with her beautiful voice, headed church -committee benevolence, and family readings. But when Flora wasn’t spending her time at the church you could find her gardening and filling the house with the wonderful smell of homemade tortillas.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years John Rodriguez; children Maria Victoria Gamboa (Rogelio, Sr.), Barbara Rodriguez Madrigal (Jaime) and Rachel Rodriguez Camacho (Chris); siblings Tomasa Perez (Adam), Rosie Perez, Blanca Estella Bridges, Teresa Aguirre, Raymond Rivera, Sr. (Mary), and Lorenzo Rivera, Jr.; 7 grandchildren Alicia Gamboa, Elena Garcia (Stephen), Roy Gamboa, Jr. (Crystal), Arturo “AV” Madrigal, Amy Madrigal (Ruben), Breanna Rodriguez and Avery Camacho (Dystiny); 13great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Flora is preceded in death by her step-father DelFino Luna; brother Mike Rivera, Sr.;sister in law Mary Rivera and brother in law Salvador “Blue” Perez.
Serving as pallbearers are Jaime Madrigal, Chris Camacho, Roy Gamboa Sr., Ruben Reyes, Arturo “AV” Madrigal, Roy Gamboa, Jr., Tre Cisneros and Avery Camacho.
Honorary pallbearers are Bubba Baladez, Baby Ruben Reyes, Gatlin Reyes, Anthony Gamboa, Alexander Gamboa, Adaline Gamboa, Serenity Garcia, Evelyn Garcia, Jordyn Simmons, Kataleya Camacho, Ashlynn Camacho, Adalynn Camacho and Stephen Garcia.
Family would like to give a special thanks to; New Century Hospice; Dr. Nguyen, Shelby, Heather, Sergio, Lynn, Elida, Sandra, FBC Bloomington and anyone else we may have omitted, we apologize but are grateful for your help with our mom.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
