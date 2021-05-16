Florence A. Franke
CUERO — Florence A. Franke, 100, of Cuero passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was born April 12, 1921 in Yorktown to Herman and Tena Bock Scheffler. She married Henry J. Franke on October 23, 1939 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown. Growing up a southern farm girl, most of Florence’s life had been centered on home, family and service to others. Eventually, she was offered a position at Retama Manor East Nursing Home in Cuero working in the dietary department preparing daily menus for the residents, which she immensely enjoyed until retirement. Having to experience isolation from loved ones due to the pandemic has proven to be difficult. Her strength and determination; always looking forward to tomorrow is an inspiration for all of us to get through the coming days without her. She is survived by her daughters, Evelyn Badough Sedita (Charles) of Richmond and Doris Chaloupka (Melvin) of Victoria; son, Robert C. Franke of Goliad (Ms. Leslie Brown, of Dallas); seven grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren and sister, Mary Hons of Port Lavaca. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 68 years, Henry; son, Henry L. Franke, Jr. of Victoria; brothers, Charles Scheffler, John Scheffler, Herman Scheffler, Jr. and Frank Scheffler and sister, Caroline Nack. Visitation will be held Monday, May 17, 2021, 5-7 pm at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary to begin at 6:30 pm, performed by Deacon Leo Sharron. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 10 am at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Service Officiants will be Father Jasper Liggio, Deacon Francis Ostrowski, Homliest and Msgr. Rolando Diokno, concelebrate. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero. Pallbearers include Jason Klein, Dudley Klein, Christopher Chaloupka, Will Dickens, George B. Badough and Keith Badough. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas Center of Compassion of Victoria. The family extends a special Thank you to Vitality Court for the many years of wonderful love and care given to Florence. They would also like to thank Post Acute Medical for the care she received. A very special heartfelt Thank you to Hospice of South Texas Center of Compassion for the care given not only to Florence, but to the family as well in her last days. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
