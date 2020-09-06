Florence Darilek
SHINER — Florence Darilek, 99, went to the Lord on September 3, 2020. She was born December 28, 1920 in Mont, Texas near Hallettsville, one of the eight children born to Edmund and Nellie (Schultz) Lucke. She was the last surviving member of her family.
She was raised on the family farm and attended Thompson School and then Hallettsville High School. On May 28, 1946, she married the love of her life, Edwin Darilek from Henkhaus, Texas. Edwin had just returned from World War II. Edwin promised her three diamonds and instead gave her three children, Msgr. Dennis Darilek, Darwin (D.J) Darilek and Darcy Darilek Faulds. Her family meant everything to her. Florence supported her husband in all the organizations he belonged to and they went dancing every opportunity they could. Their favorite song was “In the Mood” by Glenn Miller and Mom loved “Lara’s Theme “ from Dr. Zhivago. She could also play the piano “by ear”.
Florence loved gardening and canned whatever she harvested, and made the best beets and pickles, and was known for her ceramic work and oil paintings. She worked at Henkhaus Store for many years, TexTan and then Shady Oaks Nursing Home in Moulton. After the death of her beloved Edwin in 2011, Florence moved to live with her son, Msgr. Dennis at St. James in Seguin. Here she was loved by parishioners and children of St. James School.
Florence was a person of deep faith, hope and love. She was always positive and filled with “life”. She never had a bad day in her life. She loved her family and children and hugged them at every opportunity. You could always hear her say, “You have got to give me a hug”. Even though she got older in body, her spirit and enthusiasm stayed young till God called her home. In Florence we saw the face of God and the heart of Mary. We love you Mom and will miss you very much.
Her survivors are her daughter, Darcy Faulds and husband Charles of Bastrop; sons, Darwin “D.J.” Darilek and wife Pauletta of Shiner and Msgr. Dennis Darilek, ordained priest serving in the Archdiocese of San Antonio; grandchildren, Brandon Faulds (Roxanne), Tara Faulds Jaeger (Jason), Ryan Faulds and Wesley Darilek (Laura); 6 great-grandchildren, Andrew and Aaron Faulds, Fiona and Oona Jaeger, Jonathan and Audrey Darilek.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin F. Darilek; six sisters, Emilia, Norma, Edna, Hilda, Celia, Lorraine and brother Erwin Lueke.
Visitation 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum, with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. You may live stream Rosary at 6:45 p.m. at https://vimeo.com/event/275748
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, September 7, 2020 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner with Mgsr. Dennis Darilek officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery next to her beloved Edwin. You may live stream Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at https://vimeo.com/event/275752
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. James Catholic Church in Seguin, Moulton Knights of Columbus or Bastrop Food Pantry.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (16)
- Letter: Will we stand together? (11)
- Car splashes into Victoria pool after 2-vehicle crash, driver flees (3)
- Hotel tax money will help bring visitors to nonprofit museum, city of Victoria (2)
- Inpatient psychiatric unit would fill critical gap in local needs (1)
- Video: Police put hood on Black man killed by asphyxiation (1)
- Letter: Trump administration has nothing to do with the Postal Service issues (1)
- A Culture of Deceit (7)
- Letter: This great republic will survive (1)
- Syndicated Column: Long-term economic forecast for Texas metropolitan areas (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.