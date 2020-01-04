FLORENCE BERNADETTE SCARBOROUGH KENEDY - Florence Bernadette Scarborough was one of three children born to the late Rosie and Florian Yosko. She was born on March 23, 1929 in Runge, Texas. She passed away in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by her daughters and loved ones on December 31, 2019 at the age of 90. She grew up in Karnes City, Texas while spending the majority of her adult life in Kenedy, Texas with William T. Scarborough, Jr. raising their combined families. Florence and Bill were married for 44 years. She had five children, three stepchildren, eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was a full-time housewife while also serving as a caretaker for elderly neighbors and babysitting several grandchildren until their school age. She loved cooking, gardening, sewing, hunting, fishing and camping with her family, friends and many grandchildren. She was always very involved with her children's school activities, sewing uniforms, baking for fundraisers and serving on band clubs and Lions Booster Club. She hosted Dominoes "42" Clubs for both Woman's and Couple's at her home, along with Bunco Club. She loved to dance. Florence and Bill cooked and served monthly steak dinners at the Kenedy VFW for years and danced until closing by music from a juke box. Fritz danced (jitterbugged) and Florence (held on) for many a Friday night at Jerry B's. She also donated many hours of volunteering and cooking, baking and organizing for celebrations at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kenedy, including providing fresh baked communal bread for Sunday Services. She was preceded in death by her sister Gladys Ebrom, husband William Terry Scarborough, Jr., beloved companion Fritz Foster, son David Kasprzyk, and step-daughter Elaine Scarborough Person. She is survived by her brother Manuel Yosko and wife Mary Anne of Seguin, son Clem Kasprzyk, Jr. and wife Lajuana of Kenedy, daughters Sandra Yanta of Karnes City and David Christian of Kenedy, Dorothy Scarborough and Matthew Young of Austin, Shirley Scarborough and Stephen Halbert of San Antonio, daughter-in-law Rebecca Kasprzyk of Elgin, step-daughters Sheree Scarborough of Roanoke, Virginia and Marie Scarborough of Pearland, grandchildren Chris Kasprzyk, Stacey Kasprzyk Darby, Clint Kasprzyk, Carey Kasprzyk Baros, Clay Kasprzyk, Weston Yanta, Cassie Heffernan Dixon, Allie Heffernan, Tisha Kaspar Chitta, Tate Kaspar, Dylan Eklund, step-grandaughter Shanna Osburn Wadsworth, three nephews, one niece, a few treasured Ex son-in-laws and a loved Ex daughter-in-law. Visitation was held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with interment following in Kenedy Cemetery. Pallbearers: Chris Kasprzyk, Clint Kasprzyk, Clay Kasprzyk, Tate Kaspar, Dylan Eklund and Weston Yanta.
