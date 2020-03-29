FLORENCIO LENCHO PEREZ VICTORIA - Florencio "Lencho" Perez passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Victoria TX. He was born on March 16, 1959 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He is survived by his sisters and brothers Santanna and Pedro Perez; nephew Raul Castillo; nieces Yessica and Natalie Castillo. Viewing will be on Monday, March 30, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm with a Rosary beginning at 4pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home 412 N. Main st. (361)-573-2777.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries