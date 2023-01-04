Florene Veronica
Hybner
SHINER — Florene Hybner, 81, joined her heavenly family Sunday, January 1st, 2023. She was born June 2nd, 1941, in Shiner to the late Joe Sr. and Mary (Brunkenhoefer) Kneifel. She was a dedicated wife and mother who loved her community, her church and most of all, her family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, John Hybner (2018); parents and brother Joe “Sonny” Kneifel Jr.
Florene is survived by her adoring family; daughters Sandra Kloesel (Gregory), Deborah Morrow (Van), Ann Marie Wenske (Roman), and Janet Moeller (Robert “Moe”); son Greg Hybner (Linda); 10 grandchildren, Ryan Kloesel (Kellyn), Adrianne Neff (Dustin), Hailey Ryan (Alex), Tyler Kloesel, Sean Wenske, Jenna Wenske, Emily Moeller, Samantha Moeller, Russell Boedeker (Becca) and Melissa Todd (Jeremiah); 11 great-grandchildren, Casen Kloesel, Laer Kloesel, Drake Kloesel, Preston Todd, Paisley Todd, Max Ryan, Major Ryan, Milo Ryan, Tatum Neff, Courtney Rodriguez and Brittany Needham; sisters, Lorene Kneifel, Mary Hilda Erdelt, Estelle McAda (Jim), Mildren Schoenfeld (Wilfred); brother, Victor Kneifel (Marionette); sisters-in-law Joyce Kneifel and Henrietta Hybner.
Visitation is at Shiner Funeral Home starting at 4:00 with Rosary at 7:00, Friday, January 6th, 2023. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 7th, 2023, in SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church (Shiner) with Fr. Bryan Heyer officiating. Entombment to follow at Shiner Catholic Mausoleum. Memorials may be given to Shiner Catholic School or SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Services are under the care and direction of Shiner Funeral Home.
