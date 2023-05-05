Florene Young
PORT LAVACA — Florene Young, age 95, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023. Florene was born in Port Lavaca, Texas on August 27, 1927 to the late Rena and Leith Bales. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca. She really enjoyed and spoke often of her time as a waitress at the Shellfish Restaurant. Shortly after graduating from high school, she went to Connecticut to marry the love of her life, Oris Gladen Young, who was in the Merchant Marines. In 1956, they started Young Plumbing Company in the garage of their home. The many joys of her life included reading, working in the yard, sewing, crocheting, cooking, hosting family gatherings and coffee time with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, OG Young; parents, Rena and Leith Bales; and sister, Ruth Beals.
Those left to carry on her legacy are her son, Harold Young (Lennis) of New Braunfels; granddaughters, Teresa Weaver (Pete) of New Braunfels and Tamara Niquette of Conroe. She is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren: Peyton Weaver, Preston Weaver, Ashlyn Niquette, Sydnee Niquette and Sean Niquette.
A time of visitation will be held from 9-10am on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home. Her funeral services will begin at 10am with her nephew, Rev. Tim Adams officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Pete Weaver, Bill Harlan, Mike Young, Lawrence Marek, Tom Batts, and Eddie Salazar. Honorary pallbearers are DeWitt George, Ron Sells, Chipper Sneed, Lanny Marshall, Ray Crites, Shaun Aguirre, Joe Garza, Kenneth Kirchner, and Darryl Mergele.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Florene’s caregivers over the last few years of Joyce and Rachel Salinas, Trinity Shores in Port Lavaca and Rio Terra in New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made out to First Baptist Church, 902 Calhoun St, Port Lavaca, TX 77979.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

