FLORENTINO S. AMADOR CUERO - Florentino S. Amador 86 of Cuero Tx. passed away Thurs. Nov. 21, 2019. He was born on Oct. 16, 1933 in Moulton Tx. to the late Sotero & Josephine Sanchez Amador. He is survived by his daughters Flora Chapa, Maria Mejia, sons Jesse Amador and Florentino (Floyd) Amador Jr., sisters Rosie Olguin, Mary Sanchez, Pauline Garza, Josie Perez, brothers Raymond & Sotero Amador Jr.. along with 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. Florentino is preceded in death by his wife Maria Amador, 1 son & 1 daughter, his parents and sisters Delores Cortez, Martina Gomez, brother Paul Amador. Visitation will be held Nov. 24, 2019 from 3pm to 8pm with Rosary to begin at 7pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. Services will be held Mon. Nov. 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 1pm with interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.