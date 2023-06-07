Florian “Bob” Koliba
PORT LAVACA — Florian “Bob” Koliba, 86, of Port Lavaca, passed away on May 31, 2023. He was born December 1, 1936, in Gonzales to Joseph Koliba Sr. and Mary Hartl Koliba.
Bob worked as a purchasing agent for Auto Parts and Machine Company, retiring after more than 40 years of service. Not able to remain idle for very long, he then started a small commercial lawn mowing service and worked for Calhoun County ISD. He loved anything that meant being outdoors, especially fishing, playing golf, building birdhouses, gardening, and camping with friends in the RV. He was a devout Catholic, a die-hard Astro’s fan, and he never said no to anyone that needed a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Koliba; daughter, Kristie Hiller (James); son, Stephen Koliba (Patty); step-son, Steven Winebaugh (Paula); sisters, Ellen Kirby, Joyce Wheeler (Sonny), and Sr. Cynthia “Cookie” Koliba; grandchildren, Brittney Stricklin, Matthew Koliba, Jonathan Koliba, and; step-grandchildren, Cody Winebaugh, Brody Winebaugh (Kelsey), Blaine Love (Deanna), and Jennifer Love; great-grandchildren, Landen Stricklin, Briley Stricklin, and Lane Ruddick; and step-great-grandchildren, Ava, Ashe, Dylan, RaeLynn, and Nova Winebaugh and Bella Love.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Koliba Jr.; and step-son, Greg Winebaugh.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, from 9-9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, followed by a rosary at 9:30 a.m., and mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are James Hiller, Landen Stricklin, Matthew Koliba, Jonathan Koliba, Brody Winebaugh, and Larry Matula.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School, 301 S. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca, TX 77979.

