Floyd Allen
Brandenburg
ALICE — Floyd A. Brandenburg, age 95, of Alice, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Floyd will lie in state on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 12-5PM at Colonial Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
Floyd was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Marie Peters Brandenburg; father, Lloyd F. Brandenburg; the mother of his 2 daughters, Lavonne C. Larson Brandenburg; 2nd wife, Martha Garrett Barta Brandenburg; 3rd wife, Louise Brandenburg; and brother, Donald W. Brandenburg.
Floyd is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Jay (Fred) of Pagosa Springs, CO and Jeanette Aycock (Gene) of Alice, TX; grandson, Retired Major Christopher Jay (Susana) of Liberty Hill, TX; granddaughters, Angela Jay of Austin, TX, Andrea Blades (Scott) of Corpus Christi, TX and Amanda Huefner (Lt. Colonel Jim) of Fredericksburg, VA; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Floyd was born March 30, 1926 in Huron, South Dakota to the late Edith Marie Peters Brandenburg and Lloyd F. Brandenburg. Floyd graduated from Huron High School. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps Cadet program and was called to active duty after graduation. He was honorably discharged after the end of WWII. He later married Lavonne and also attended college for one year. He was always interested in mechanics and had built his own motor bike at age 15. He quit motorcycles after colliding with a dog in Illinois. In 1950, Floyd moved his family to TX, carrying everything they owned on a 2 wheel trailer that he had built. After several jobs, he was employed as a mechanic for Southland Drilling Company in 1957. In 1971, Southland Drilling Company moved to Victoria, TX and he became the maintenance superintendent. The company had expanded from 4 drilling rigs and 4 trucks to 14 drilling rigs and 26 trucks by 1981. He was in charge of the repairs and operation of the equipment. He had also designed a substructure, mud pump drives and generator houses. After Southland sold out in 1981, he moved to Corpus Christi and was the equipment manager of San Patricio Drilling Company. After retiring in 1988, he started traveling in a 5th wheel and his pickup. He loved traveling. Floyd never stopped working on many small and also large repair projects well past his mid 80’s. He had an interesting life. He did a lot of driving, flying, boating and camping. He had two wonderful daughters and son-in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his beloved dog Kody and his other pets.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Meridian Care of Alice and Nurses on Wheels Hospice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.