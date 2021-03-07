Floyd Bain Russell
VICTORIA — Floyd Bain Russell, 91 a longtime resident of Victoria, passed away, Friday, February 26th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Floyd’s life, his faith, and his service to his country at 11:00AM, Saturday, March 13th at Fellowship Bible Church, 3401 N. Ben Jordan in Victoria.
Floyd was born April 19, 1929 in Del Rio, Texas to the late Benjamin Andrew and Myrtle Mae Brown Russell. After graduating high school, Floyd joined the United States Navy in 1944. Floyd served his country honorably until 1948. Floyd returned to the New Mexico area and married the love of his life, Alta Mae Green, April 28th, 1950 in Clovis, NM. Floyd had a long career in Sales Management with West Texas Wholesale and Sav-A-Stop. His work took he and Alta to Amarillo, El Paso and finally settled in the Victoria area in 1978. Floyd and Alta were longtime members of Fellowship Bible Church and he served as an Elder for the church. Floyd enjoyed being in the company of others at church, playing cards, dominoes, and fishing. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin, and Myrtle Russell; brothers, Thomas P. Russell, and Joseph A. Russell; and his sisters, Holly Russell, and Lola Ann Orem.
Floyd leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 70 years, Alta Russell of Victoria; daughter, Kimberly Williams; son, Gary Russell of Katy; Keith Calton, grandchildren, Karyn Marie and JJ, Jr. Hunt, James Russell Williams; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
In Lieu of flowers Floyd’s family request memorial donations be made in his memory to your charity of choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
