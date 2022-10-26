Floyd Herron
VICTORIA — Floyd Herron, age 86, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born May 5, 1936 in Victoria, TX to the late Robert and Evelyn (Williams) Herron.
Floyd is survived by his sister Evelyn Calloway, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Floyd is preceded in death by his brothers Vance Herron, Robert Herron, and James Herron; his sisters Velma Miller, Dorothy Brown, and Beulah Cook.
A public viewing will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a chapel service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Fred Hobbs officiating at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Have you ever gotten lost in a corn maze?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.