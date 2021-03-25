Floyd Nicholson Jr.
VICTORIA — Floyd Nicholson Jr, 94, passed away March 22, 2021. He was born in Beaumont, Texas on January 17,1927 to the late Myrtle and Floyd Nicholson, Sr.
Floyd grew up in Goliad, starting his formal musical career in 4th grade with lessons on his Sears & Roebuck cornet. His first “gig” was with a dance orchestra at the age of 12 at Weesatche Hall. He later joined the Goliad High School and Dance Bands. Floyd entered the Navy immediately after graduation with cornet in hand. He served as a ship’s cook on multiple LSTs in the South Pacific. While stationed in New Caledonia, he played for a memorable celebration at the Officers’ Club on V-J Day. After honorable discharge in 1946, he studied music and played in dance bands at Victoria College. There he met his future wife, Evelyn, in the band hall. Floyd earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education at North Texas State and Southwest Texas State University.
Floyd married Evelyn Joyce Friedrichs, the only child of Gene and Libbie (Williams) Friedrichs on September 12, 1950, prior to his last semester at North Texas. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2020.
Also known as “Nick”, Floyd began his career as a band director, teaching beginners through seniors, at Ganado High School then Nordheim High School. Later, he was band director at Patti Welder Intermediate School in Victoria, and then taught 6th grade Social Studies there. To further support his growing family, he played trumpet and string bass in numerous dance and polka bands on weekends, including the Patrick Veit Orchestra, the Les Blume Orchestra, Fritz and Hermann Combo, the KNAL Big Band of Victoria, and Lee Roy Matocha Orchestra. He was not only a performer, but also a music arranger for some bands, and the composer of the original Victoria High School alma mater music. He retired from VISD in 1979.
An avid stamp collector all his life, Floyd owned a stamp shop for several years. He loved woodworking, crossword puzzles, family camping trips, and learning about family history. He was an accomplished organic vegetable gardener with a special talent for composting and growing tomatoes. He played trumpet for musical productions, the Victoria Symphony, and the Victoria Community Band. Floyd was a lifetime member of the Victoria Masonic Lodge, and a longtime faithful member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church where he played trumpet in the Praise Ensemble and sang in the choir. He also taught Sunday School and was on the church council.
Floyd is survived by Evelyn Joyce, his loving wife of 70 years; Children: Gordon Nicholson(Jo), Cathy Otto(Ken), Deb Stutsman(Bill), Cheryl Radney(Mark), Michelle Meharg(Paul), Chris Nicholson; Grandchildren: Casey(Staci), Libbie, Jason, Eric, Rachel(Adam), Hannah(Tyler), Adam, David, Matthew; Great-grandchildren: Dylan, Conner, Lorelei, Marshall, Amelia, Jane.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and son, David Paul.
Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 9-10 AM at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church with a funeral service at 10 AM. (mask required) Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Casey Nicholson, Eric Otto, Jason Otto, David Radney, Matthew Radney and Adam Stutsman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
4102 Ben Jordan St. Victoria, Texas 77901
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Authorities: Crash near Hallettsville that injured 7 likely involved illegal immigration (6)
- Letter: When did our country change so much? (5)
- Advocate seeks reader input (4)
- “I don’t feel safe anymore”: Asian Texans grapple with racism after a gunman killed Asian women in Atlanta (3)
- School Matters: Committed too early education (3)
- Letter: Something needs to be done about vehicle noise in Victoria (2)
- UPDATED: Leak on Port Lavaca water line fixed; Seadrift still under boil water notice (2)
- Late inning errors doom East in rivalry game (2)
- Letter: Building new schools is not necessary at this time (4)
- Syndicated Column: Have classic cartoons outlived the looney times we live in? (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.