Floyd Valdez Jr.
VICTORIA — Floyd Valdez Jr., 35 of Victoria passed away on January 28, 2021. He was born on January 3, 1986 in Victoria, to Martha and Floyd Valdez Sr. He is survived by his parents; his son, Evan Mason Valdez, brothers, Brion, Jake, Xander and Jeremiah Valdez; sisters, Beatrice Valdez, and Celeste Villarreal; grandmother, Lucy Valdez and his nephew and nieces. He is preceded in death by his loving grandfather Willie Valdez Sr. and his great grandparents, Gabriel and Herminia Canchola. Jr was definitely, one of a kind. He was strong, funny, and intelligent. He could literally do anything he wanted. With a smile that could light up the world, he did just that . He left a big impact on everyone he met. He cared about his family deeply, he was a role model, the true definition of “My Brother’s keeper”. He will be greatly missed and will be remembered by everyone he met. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 beginning at 4pm to 7pm with a rosary beginning at 7pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bloomington Tx. Followed by a burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria TX. services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
