Floyd William
Wuensche
VICTORIA — Floyd William Wuensche, 87, of Victoria, died Monday, November 30th after a short battle with the Covid-19 virus. Born November 14, 1933 in Bishop, Texas to Elmo Alfred and Anita Bertha Sommerfeld Wuensche, he spent his childhood and early years in McCook, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley. Floyd graduated in 1952 from Edinburg High School where he excelled in football, track, and baseball. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country proudly for two years at the Hanford Atomic Plant in Washington State. After four years of employment with Mobil Oil in Premont, Texas, Floyd attended Texas A&I University (now Texas A&M - Kingsville), graduating with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education.
Floyd taught elementary school for a few years in Victoria, Texas public schools, but spent most of his teaching years at Crain and Howell Middle Schools where he taught sixth grade math. He positively impacted countless young lives in his teaching career and was liked and respected by all. He subsequently rose to the position of counselor at Howell Middle School until his retirement. He married Doris Jean Shorck on July 22, 1978 and they lived in Victoria together until the time of his death.
Floyd loved the game of golf for many years. He was a very accomplished player with his “bump and run, then one putt” strategy. He fleeced the pockets of many unsuspecting players. One of his favorite activities was buying and trading vehicles and various farm equipment. Sales tax revenue in Victoria county may suffer slightly due to his passing. He was known never to travel far without his beloved “snakebite kit” - his travel case that normally contained a bottle of Chivas scotch or Crown Royal. Although never known to actually have been bitten by a snake, like a Boy Scout he was always well prepared. Floyd was also known to have been very picky about his shirts, as they had to have a pocket(s) for his phone, glasses, and “secret cigars”.
Floyd was a long-term faithful servant member of First English Lutheran Church in Victoria, Texas where he served in many functions, but especially enjoyed helping host the various church cookouts and festivities. He will be missed by many at his church. He also enjoyed helping his wife Doris count hymn verses for her when she played the organ.
Floyd is survived by his wife Doris Jean Wuensche and sons Ronny William Wuensche (spouse Darlene) and Dr. Randy Vern Wuensche (spouse Terrie Joe). Additionally, he is also survived by his sisters Margie Arrington and Artie McKinsey (spouse Sam), and his stepsons Bob Roeh and Tom Roeh (spouse Joy). Floyd is survived by one uncle - Marvin Wuensche (spouse Pat) of Lockhart, Texas and one aunt - Frances Kahanek of Victoria. He is also survived by nine grandchildren - Jennifer Manthorpe (Brenden), Bryan McLane (Darlene), William Ross Wuensche (Courtney), Madison Polk (Wesley), Samantha Wuensche, Riley Roeh, Reagan Roeh, Rebecca Roeh and Joe Don Boyce (Courtney). He is also survived by one niece - Susan Wood (spouse Mark), and three nephews - Mac McKinsey, Gary Arrington, and Perry Floyd Arrington. Finally, Floyd leaves behind three great-grandchildren as well - Chloe Manthorpe, Ataliya McLane and Machiavelli McLane.
Pallbearers will be Floyd’s grandchildren.
Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of friends and family, a drive-by visitation will be held Friday morning December 11, 2020 between 10:00 and 11:30 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Home at 3304 E. Mockingbird Lane in Victoria, Texas. Please contact the funeral home for further details. A private graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens cemetery with close family in attendance. The graveside will be live stream on Rosewood Funeral Chapel facebook, https://facebook.com/rosewoodfhvictoria/
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First English Lutheran Church Television Ministry - c/o First English Lutheran Church, 516 North Main, Victoria, Texas 77901.
He will be greatly missed by many.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition (4)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 6 (3)
- Syndicated column: A tribute to Dr. Walter Williams (3)
- Just another voter fraud conspriracy (2)
- School district 's future needs community input (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (2)
- Cryotherapy, personal fitness gym continues through pandemic, 4 years of business (1)
- Citizens hospital will be first in the Crossroads to receive COVID vaccine (1)
- Letter: Walter Williams' columns will be missed (1)
- 6 Days of Christmas Giveaway (1)
Online Poll
Should businesses be reduced again to 50%?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.