Forest L. Jones
VICTORIA — Forest L. Jones, 94, peacefully passed from this life on November 5, 2021. He was born in Washington, TX. His loving parents, Emmett and Annie Mae Jones, preceded him in death. He moved to Victoria at a young age to live with his loving uncle, Prince Stokes, but always considered Washington County home.
He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Lucile Jones; daughter, Joyce Chew; son-in-law, William Marsh; grandson, Kelvin Marsh; brothers Emmitt Jones, Prince Jones, Ira Dell Jones, Eddie Jones, James Jones and sister Gladys Johnson.
Forest graduated from F.W. Gross High School and completed continuing education while in the military. Forest grew up in the Baptist Church and served faithfully as a member and deacon of St. Peter’s Baptist Church in Victoria, TX.
Forest and Lucile Jones were married for 66 years. He served his country during WWII, Korean, and Vietnam War eras. Forest was in the Army from 1945-1948 and the Air Force from 1949-1969 retiring as a Master Sergeant. He traveled the world serving at military stations throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Forest retired from Alcoa Aluminum in Point Comfort, TX after working in the security department for 20 years. He was awarded the veteran honor to travel to Washington, DC with Honor Flight (DFW) flight #38 in 2018.
He is survived by his daughters, Llewelyn Marsh, Arminda Grissett (Anthony), and Carol Williams (Michael); son-in-law Billie Chew; brother Ivison Jones; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Berneal
Jones and Maggie (Sallie) Jones; and brother-in-law Cube Charleston; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Fri., Nov. 19, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Baptist Church in Victoria, TX. Celebration of Life services will also be held at St. Peter’s Baptist Church on Sat., Nov. 20, 2021 at 12 noon with Rev. Kevin VanHook officiating. Masks are required for both services. The service is available via live stream on St. Peter’s Baptist Church Facebook page and Rosewood Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the Victoria County Veterans Council will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Special memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
