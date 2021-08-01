Forrest A.M. Volkert
VICTORIA — Forrest Alton Melvin Volkert “Buddy” of Victoria entered into rest on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the age of 90. He was born September 6, 1930 in Ganado, TX to the late Willie Henry and Laura Mae Christ Volkert. Forrest enlisted into the U.S. Army in March 1952 in Houston, TX and was discharged in March of 1955 in El Paso, TX. He married his wife Maxine on September 6, 1955 in Mt. Ida, AR. Forrest retired from Southland Drilling Company after 29 years where he drove trucks and was a truck driver supervisor. He was also a member of the American Legion and a member of Our Saviours Lutheran Church; as well as a volunteer for the Crescent Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife Maxine Gossett Volkert, his son Chuck Volkert and wife Claudia, his sister Joyce Irene Holland, 5 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
Forrest is preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. A chapel service will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel with Ken Volkert, officiating. Interment to follow at Ganado Cemetery, Ganado, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
