Fortunato John
Hinojosa
VICTORIA — Fortunato John “Nato” Hinojosa passed away October 11, 2021 at the age of 49. He was born July 25, 1972 in Victoria, Texas to Yolanda Hinojosa.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents John Hinojosa and Erminia Frausto Hinojosa; Aunt/God Mother Sylvia Jane Hinojosa; Uncle Leo Hinojosa and cousin Alejandro Sanchez.
He is survived by his mother Yolanda Hinojosa; brother Tim Hinojosa; grandmother Florence Hinojosa; nephew Roque R. Hinojosa and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Fortunato was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin and friend. He enjoyed his job, working on cars and listening to music.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- It's getting too hostile (10)
- Guest Column: Read my lips (just not my words) (8)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (4)
- Goliad County judge orders JP, constable to vacate offices (2)
- Guest column: To delay rebuilding the Stroman campus will cost the community many extra millions of dollars in the future (2)
- Former Victoria County deputy pleads guilty to invasive recording charge (2)
- Longtime Victoria resident, banker shares infectious enthusiasm for God, family, service (2)
- Misty Lynn Whitney (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Inocencio "Trey" Robles III (1)
- Martin "Peewee" Robles Jr. (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Father of sex trafficking victim to speak at monthly Victoria GOP meeting (1)
- Billy G. McDade (1)
- It's time to get rid of the debt limit (1)
Online Poll
Do you drink tequila?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.