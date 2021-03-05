Frances B. Garcia
VICTORIA — Frances B. Garcia, 91, of Victoria, Texas passed away February 13, 2021. Frances was born in Bloomington, Texas on July 2, 1929 to Manuel and Frances Baladez. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Jane Garcia, sons, John Garcia and Jesse Garcia, sisters; Santos Hernandez, Marcela Hernandez, Manuela Lamas, Guadalupe Estrado and brother, Hilario Baladez. Frances leaves to remember her; daughters; Virginia Cadral, Rose M. Garza, Anita Garcia, sons, Fernando Garcia and Robert Garcia, sister, Olivia Zuniga as well as her beloved thirty-eight grandchildren and seventy-nine great-grandchildren. A visitation is being held Friday, March 5th from 5pm - 8pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with a rosary beginning at 7pm. On Saturday, a 9am mass will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows and a burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers include John Garcia, Alex Flores, Robert Garza, Hipolito Cadral, Jesse Garcia, Jaime Espinosa, John A. Garcia and Fernando Garcia Jr.

