Frances Bryant Stuart
VICTORIA — Frances Bryant Stuart passed away peacefully, at home, February 2, 2021, of natural causes. She was surrounded by love with her family at her side. She remained in great spirits and was positive and joking. When asked what she was thinking about, she would often laugh and say, “Richard Gere.”
Born in Mobile, Alabama, on July 12, 1925, Frances was the daughter of Jessie Belle Bryant and George T. Bryant. Frances was in nursing school during WWII when she met the love of her life, Herbert A. Stuart, at a USO dance. A few days later, they eloped, and shortly thereafter, Herbert shipped out to Japan. After his service, the couple moved to Herb’s hometown, San Antonio, Texas and then later to Victoria, Texas.
Frances led a quiet life as a homemaker and placed her family above all else. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to cook. Later in life, she found a great love for ballroom dancing and enjoyed the many friends she made doing so. She loved to travel and had traveled throughout Europe, but her favorite places were the beaches of Fairhope, Alabama, Seaside, Florida and the family home in Port O’Connor, Texas. She is survived by her children Charles and Carol Stuart, his son David Stuart; Herb and Sally Stuart, their children Ben Stuart and Sara and Devin Myers; Laura Stuart Klimist and Bernard Klimist, their daughter Kate Klimist; Lisa Stuart and Anthony Jung; Great Grandchildren, Saige, Sloane, Dylan Myers and Hadley Stuart. She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert A. Stuart, Sr., brother, George Bryant; and grandson, Jeff Stuart.
The family considers themselves blessed that Frances lived to an honored and beautiful age of 95 years. This gift was due in great part to the care provided by Dora Leos and her team of caregivers. Dora and her wonderful group of ladies cared for Frances for eleven years and provided a loving and safe environment. The family is eternally grateful to Dora for dedicating her time and energy to allow Frances to live at home, free to go wherever and whenever she wanted. Frances loved her dearly. Dora is truly an angel walking on this Earth.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift of your time to anyone in need. Frances loved the time she spent with each of you and to her, it was the greatest gift given. A private ceremony will take place at a future time. The family would like to thank all of you for the kindness and love you have shown for Frances over the years and for your thoughts and prayers.
“Mom, we hope you are crossing that Atchafalaya Bridge singing your ‘Jambalaya on the Bayou.’ We will miss you, forever. We love you, forever. To the moon and back.”
To share a memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Man charged in Port O'Connor boat crash to go before grand jury (3)
- Port Lavaca police seize cannabis products from smoke shop shelves, employee arrested (3)
- Port Lavaca smoke shop owner turns self in, retains Austin cannabis law attorney (3)
- 48 COVID-19 cases; 1 death reported in the Crossroads (3)
- Scammers attempt to lure woman into prize scam (2)
- Victoria paramedic reflects on vaccinating hundreds against COVID-19 (2)
- As thousands in Crossroads lose power, state officials say outages will last into Tuesday (2)
- Political cartoon for Feb. 19 (2)
- Edward Hansel Witt, Jr. (2)
- 9 crashes reported in Victoria early Thursday due to slippery conditions (1)
Online Poll
Did the pipes at your home burst?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.