Frances “Darlene” Maraggia
INEZ — Frances “Darlene” Maraggia, 72, of Inez passed away May 21, 2023. She was born March 5, 1951 in Victoria to Robert Carroll and Bessie Emma McMillan. Darlene was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Inez.
Darlene was a strong woman of faith. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She would leave a lasting impression on anyone who met and knew her. Darlene will always be remembered for her motto of “Bee Happy.”
She is survived by her son, Christopher Lee Maraggia (Jennifer); daughter, Lindsey Marie Brewer (Michael); sisters, Delaine Driver and Colleen Kenna; and grandchildren, Aubrey and Jacob Brewer, Madison and Baylee Maraggia, Devon Barnett, Alec and Trinity Sanchez.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mitcheal Raymond Maraggia; daughter, Natalie Rae Maraggia; parents; sister, Carol Schoenberg; and nephew, Matthew Kenna.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 from 9-10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church followed by rosary at 10:00 and mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Hirschhauser Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Mark Kenna, Jason Driver, Nick Driver, Michael Maraggia, Mark Maraggia, and Scott Hudspeth.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Mercy House for their wonderful care and compassion to Mom during her last month’s.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Special memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

