CUERO — Frances E. Liendo, 86, of Cuero peacefully passed away Monday, January 30, 2023. She was born January 26, 1937 in Yorktown to Fidencio (Fred) and Agapita Banda Escamia. She married Louis M. Liendo on April 21, 1956 and they were happily married for fifty-six years until his passing in 2012. She was a devout catholic, a member of the Guadalupano’s and she helped with the Jamaica for many years. She loved cooking for family, shopping, praying the rosary and singing in the church choir. She had a love for old western movies, she enjoyed riding around town with Tina and she cherished the time spent watching her great-grandson, Jack after school. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Tina (Donald) Liendo Bauer and Yvon (Michael) Liendo Ruschhaupt; sons, Steve Liendo, Raul (Rosemary) Liendo and Joseph “Bubba” (Dianne) Liendo; sister, Mary Camarillo; brother, Jesse Escamia; grandchildren, Chrisie Munoz, Wendy Garza, Michael Munoz, Courtney Guajardo, Raul Liendo, Victoria Liendo, Tiffany Huerta, Cole Liendo and Cameron Ruschhaupt; as well as eighteen great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Louis; sisters, Irene DeLeon and Lorena Ceballos and brothers, Mike Escamia and Fidencio Escamia. Visitation will be held Friday, February 3, 2023, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary to begin at 6:30 PM. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside cemetery. Pallbearers include Cole Liendo, Milo Garza, James Escamia, Donald Bauer, Michael Ruschhaupt, Anthony Gatica, Cameron Ruschhaupt and Michael Munoz. Honorary pallbearers include her grandchildren; Our Lady of Guadalupe Choir; Josephine Liendo and Connie Trevino. Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
