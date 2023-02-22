Frances E. “Peggy” Coker
CUERO — Frances Estelle “Peggy” Coker, 89, of Cuero passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023. She was born August 25, 1933 in Cuero to Jessie Elgan and Julia Elizabeth Matthew Dunn. She attended Cuero High School and graduated with the Class of 1951. She made many memories in high school, but her fondest memory was being a member of the ski group that put on shows at the Cuero Lake. She married T.C. Coker, Jr. on December 26, 1952. Peggy was a longtime employee of Buchel Bank and Bohman Clinic. She is survived by her son, Larry (Melanie) Coker of Cuero; daughter, Sheryl (Mickey) Rauch of Cuero; grandchildren, Matthew Rauch of Cuero, Marshall Rauch of Cuero and Christian (Kaley) Coker of Meyersville; great-granddaughter, Addelyn Rauch; four step-grandchildren and eleven step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of sixty-five years, T.C Coker, Jr.; sister, Mildred Dubose and brother, Ted Dunn. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 24, 2023, 10:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Jeb Owen officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Marshall Rauch, Christian Coker, Bryan Fetterman, Jack Kelly, Eric Dunn and Garry Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers include the Dairy Queen Coffee Bunch. Memorial Contributions may be made to Stratton Primitive Baptist Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
