Frances G. DeLeon
HOUSTON — Frances G. DeLeon, 81, of Houston and Victoria, Texas wife of Sisto R. DeLeon (deceased), passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at her daughter’s (Christina DeLeon) home in Houston, Texas. Frances was born in Gonzales County, Texas, on June 9, 1939, daughter of Victor Garcia Sr. and Ester Garcia.
Frances was the DeLeon family matriarch most of her 81 years on earth: raising her children and providing guidance to her grandchildren was always her priority. Frances worked from 1979 to 2007: proud to work at Houston Independent School District, American General, Data Scope, and Retiring from Myron Steves. Frances was a selfless woman, being a second mother to many family members and friends. Frances was a Godly woman, often asked by family and friends to pray to our God for them; she would sit at her table and write petitions in their name. Being raised in Shiner, Texas, with very modest upbringings, Frances was incredibly proud of her family.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband Sisto R. DeLeon, parents Victor Garcia Sr. and Ester Garcia, brothers Gumecindo (Gume) Garcia, Joseph (Joe) Garcia, Estevan (Steve) Garcia, Victor Garcia, sisters Lydia Garcia Nieto, and Conceptcion (Connie) Lopez. Frances is survived by her sisters, Adelida (LaLa) Matthews and Ester (Esther) Contreras.
She is survived by her daughters Sandra D. Hansen (Edward Hansen), Christina DeLeon, and her son, Sisto DeLeon Jr. (June DeLeon). Grandchildren, Albert R. Hansen (Courtney Hansen), Jacob A. DeLeon, Ashlee F. Hansen-Chagoya (George Chagoya), Breanna J. DeLeon, Armando Eric DeLeon, Thomas Perez (Sarah Perez), Tabitha Hansen, and Zachary Hansen. Great-grandchildren Logan E. Hansen, Kathryn “Kate” N. Hansen, and Everest Hansen.
Mom, you will always be missed and remembered, written with Love and Honor!
Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm with the rosary beginning at 4:00 pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX. Funeral Mass will be held on October 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman Street, Houston, TX with the graveside service following at 1:00 pm at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX.
