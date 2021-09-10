Frances Garza
Frances Garza
EDNA — Frances Garza, 65, of Edna went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Frances was born on Sunday, February 26, 1956 in Ganado to Tanis Figuervia Garza and Caroline Valdez Garza. She is survived by her mother; Caroline Valdez Garza, brother; Joe Garza, sisters; Lupe Lovely, and Josie Cruz, her sister-in-law; Kristi Garza, niece; Emma, nephew Liam Garza, and brother-in-law; Able Cruz. She has been preceded in death by her father; Tanis Garza, Sr. and brother; Tanis Garza, Jr.
There will be a Visitation on Saturday, September 11, 2021 beginning at 9:00 am, with Rosary being recited at 9:30 am, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Father Michael Petering officiating.
Interment will follow at Edna Latin American Cemetery . Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.

