FRANCES HARTMANN YORKTOWN - Frances Hartmann, 102, of Yorktown passed away on Fri. Nov. 15, 2019. She was born March 11, 1917 in Meyersville to the late August and Francis (Franke) Duderstadt. She graduated in 1935 from Yorktown High School as Valedictorian. After graduation she attended Texas Lutheran College where she also graduated as Valedictorian and received her Bachelors of Arts degree. Her first teaching job was at Weser Country School and also taught at La Vernia ISD. She wrote a book about the Duderstadt family genealogy and also a 50 year book of Yorktown's history. She married the love of her life Kurt Hartmann on Aug. 26, 1940. She is survived by her children Carolyn, Ruth, Kurt (Ethel) and Emily. She is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Rev. Kurt Hartmann and two brothers. Visitation 10-11 am Wed. Nov. 20, 2019 with Funeral Service following at 11 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Reception following at St. Paul Lutheran fellowship hall. Memorials may be given to TX Lutheran University: Kurt and Frances Hartmann scholarship fund, St. Paul Lutheran Church or donor's choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
