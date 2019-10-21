FRANCES J. ZUNIGA VICTORIA - Frances J. Garza Zuniga, 39, of Victoria passed away Monday Oct. 14, 2019. She was born to Ricardo & Patsy Zuniga on Aug. 12, 1980 in San Jose, California. She is survived by her daughters Sarah, Kayla, and Ciara Padron, parents, sisters Sylvia & Susan Zuniga, brothers Ricky & Lee Zuniga, Grandmother Mary Fonseca. A visitation will be held Oct. 22, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. with a Rosary to start 7 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Chapel. Services will be held on Oct. 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows at 1 pm. Under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

