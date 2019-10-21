FRANCES J. ZUNIGA VICTORIA - Frances J. Garza Zuniga, 39, of Victoria passed away Monday Oct. 14, 2019. She was born to Ricardo & Patsy Zuniga on Aug. 12, 1980 in San Jose, California. She is survived by her daughters Sarah, Kayla, and Ciara Padron, parents, sisters Sylvia & Susan Zuniga, brothers Ricky & Lee Zuniga, Grandmother Mary Fonseca. A visitation will be held Oct. 22, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. with a Rosary to start 7 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Chapel. Services will be held on Oct. 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows at 1 pm. Under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader shares his view of the Democratic Party (7)
- Guest column: Our true founding values (6)
- Letter: Reader stresses importance of getting updated driver's license (5)
- Letter: Reader responds to Mark Walters' letter to the editor (4)
- Guest column: Vote Nov. 5 for state propositions (4)
- Syndicated column: Dem debate overlooked threat to our quality of life (3)
- Council rejects city engineer's Houston Highway safety plan, opts for realignment option (3)
- Letter: Is Khrushchev's prediction coming true for America? (2)
- Letter: Reader gives opinion on what is dividing the country (2)
- Letter: Demeanor of president distresses reader (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.