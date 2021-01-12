Frances M. Dreymala
PORT LAVACA — Frances M. Dreymala, known to most as “Frankie”, went to be with the Lord January 7, 2021 at the age of 85. She was born March 27, 1935 in Nortonville, Illinois to the late Floyd W. and Eleanor Dalton Kindred.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church will be held on Thursday, January 14th at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Six Mile Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Bernard Kindred and her sister Shirley Kindred Haerle.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Leonard E. Dreymala; daughters Linda (Bill) Dreymala Day and Diane K. Dreymala and son Mark E. Dreymala; sister Marilyn (Bob) Kindred Bergschneider; 3 grandchildren, Christopher William Day, Matthew “Carson” Day and Shelbie Marie Dreymala; and 2 great-grandchildren, Auvyana Faith and Aubryelle Renee Guardiola.
Frankie, or “Sis” as she was known to her family in Illinois, grew up a farmer’s daughter, a nurturing soul whose love and kindness flourished wherever she was planted. In her life, she nurtured not only her family, friends, and her beloved garden but her relationships with others who, perhaps, encountered her briefly through volunteer work or through repeated visits to the grocery store on the same day of each week.
After graduating from Routt Catholic High School in Jacksonville, IL, Frankie attended Central Technical Institute in Kansas City, training for the needs of the burgeoning commercial airline business in the 1950’s. She immediately put her knowledge to work at Trans Texas Airways in Houston (now Continental Airlines) where she became one of the first female ticket agents in the U.S. More recently, she began actively participating in the Association of Retired Employees of Continental Airlines (ARECA-Houston) along with several of her former coworkers.
It was through a Trans Texas coworker that Frankie met the love of her life. After marrying, moving to Port Lavaca, and raising her children, she worked for many years at Coastal Teachers Federal Credit Union where she retired in 1998 and subsequently served on the Board of Directors.
Dedication and service in the church were innately important to Frankie. She cherished her work with the Altar Society at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, her interactions with the catholic school, and singing God’s praises in the choir.
She was also a longtime volunteer with the Memorial Medical Center Auxiliary where she enjoyed providing basic, caring assistance to patients who, as in every small town, were oftentimes friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School, 301 S. San Antonio Street, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
