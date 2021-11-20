Frances M. McCue
VICTORIA — Frances Mae Toles McCue (Gigi) lived life to the fullest. Born January 12, 1947 to Naomi and Frank Toles in San Diego, CA, she was a hairdresser, served in the US Navy, and had two beautiful daughters by the time she was 23 years old. She finally came to her senses and left Ohio (and her first husband) for the great state of Texas in 1973. With unparalleled strength, she supported herself and two daughters by bartending while taking courses at Victoria College.
In 1975 she married the love of her life, Daniel McCue and became a permanent force in the Victoria Community. It seems nearly everyone in Victoria has interacted with Fran at some point - either while she was closing home purchases at Crossroads Title Company, serving as the first woman Superintendent at the Victoria Livestock Show for more than 20 years, a leader in the Victoria 4-H program, a VISD Board member, making the ‘best cheeseburgers in town’ at the Rosebud, or tirelessly volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, Nave Museum, or the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent. In these later years she delighted in baking and delivering sweets and treats to the various law enforcement agencies in town. Her local fire station, the VPD and the VSCO were all recipients of her generosity.
Known for her love of decorating for and celebrating the holidays (any and all of them) her favorite had to be Halloween. She was infamous for her over the top costumes and loved ‘surprising’ her grandchildren at school. Speaking of school, perhaps one of her favorite volunteer positions was “Soup Lady” at Trinity Episcopal School. She wasn’t on the staff, but the kids just knew she would show up to make soup every Wednesday. Her potato soup is the stuff of legend now.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Daniel McCue, and her brother Frank “Butch” Toles.
Fran McCue leaves her legacy of service, persistence and resilience through her two daughters, Denise McCue and Jesica McCue; her four wonderful grandchildren, Tate McCue Weston, Riley Weston McCue, Catarina McCue Tejera and Tomas Jose Tejera; and her two trusted sons in law, Hernan Tejera and Michael Weston. She will be dearly missed. May she (finally) rest in peace.
Memorials may be sent to Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 1357, Victoria, TX 77902 or Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, PO Box 5085, Victoria, TX 77903.
We would love to hear your favorite “Fran story” at her graveside service at 3 PM Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
