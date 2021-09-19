Frances Marie Raley
CUERO — Frances Marie Raley was born August 1, 1938, in Cuero, Texas to E.J., Sr and Mary Raley. Frances passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. A graveside services will be 10:00AM, Monday, September 20, 2021, at Hillside Cemetery at 900 N. Valley St. Cuero, Texas 77954.
Frances grew up in Cuero, TX, and was a proud fighting Gobbler class of 1956. After graduation, she went to attend nursing school in Houston at Jefferson Davis Hospital. After graduation, she became a surgery nurse in Victoria; she also was the Director of Education for the Cuero Nursing Licensed Vocational Nursing program. Frances practiced nursing in Victoria for 40 years.
Frances loved history, reading, children, especially her nieces and nephews, but most important, her love for dogs and kittens. You could find Frances taking in any stray dog or cat because they needed a home. Every holiday every family member looked forward to her famous fudge because no one could make fudge like Frances. Frances was one of a kind to say the least, but her laugh could fill the room. Frances was an avid storyteller and became more embellished over time. She loved Texas History and would stop to read historical markers on any trip.
Frances was preceded in death by mother E.J. Sr; Mary Raley, niece Kelly Franklin, sister-in-law Sandra Raley.
Francis is survived by her siblings, James Raley and his wife, Doris, Phillip Raley, E.J Raley and his wife, Pam, and Julie Galban; nieces and nephews, Darla Lowry and her husband, Mike, Richard Raley, Kimberly Pickens, Christopher Galban, and his wife, Carolee and Ginger Galban and her wife, Rachel; special friends, Daniel Ortiz, and Cheryl Family; numerous, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Donations in Frances’ memory are requested to be made to Hospice of South Texas and Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
