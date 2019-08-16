FRANCES SANDERS VICTORIA - Frances Sanders, 91, went to be with her Lord, August 13, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at Grace Community Bible Church, 201 Glascow St., Victoria, Texas 77904, from 9:00-10:00AM with Funeral Services to begin at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
