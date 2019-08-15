FRANCES SANDERS VICTORIA - Frances Sanders, 91, of Victoria went to be with her Lord, August 13, 2019, surrounded by her family and caregivers. She was born June 20, 1928 on Chapman Ranch, Texas to the late Leger and Etta Findley. Frances was a woman of faith and lived her life with the goal of hearing "Well done my faithful servant" at the end of her life. She never let an opportunity slip by to bear witness for Jesus. She gave her all to everything she did and had a lifetime of involvement in her children's activities (Den Mother, Scout Leader, Super Cookie Salesman, Booster Club and concession stands, Band Mom, Aggie Moms Club, Honorary Lifetime PTA member to name a few). Her active involvement continued to the next generation as she was a doting Grandmother. She cherished the memories she made and the time she spent with both of her grandchildren. She had a special lifetime bond with her three sisters and enjoyed many gatherings through the years. Frances also leaves a long legacy of volunteering for community and church activities including over 20 years with Christ's Kitchen in Victoria. She had an extreme affinity for Nutcrackers, collecting several hundred and proudly displaying them year-round. She is survived by her sons, Larry Sanders of Victoria and Richard Sanders of Houston; her daughter, Amy (David) Schulte of McFaddin; grandchildren, Anton Reeves and Annie Reeves of McFaddin; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Aaron; and sister Bernice Marshall of Port Lavaca. Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years - Elbert; her parents; her brothers Jack and Weaver Findley; and her sisters Mildred Findley and Rosene Manley. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at Grace Community Bible Church, 201 Glascow St., Victoria, Texas 77904, from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. William Pass officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Anton Reeves, Terry Dibrell, David Schulte, Martin Cano, Butch Gregory, and Noble Malik, Jr. Her family extends its gratitude for the care and compassion provided by her wonderful caregivers: Debra, Brenda, Sandra, Dee, Isabel, and Tammy and the staff of Crown Hospice during her last days. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Bible Church, 201 Glascow St., Victoria, Texas 77904, or Crown Hospice. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
