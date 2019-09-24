FRANCIS EUDORA EUTON REFUGIO - Francis Eudora Duelberg Euton passed from this world into the arms of Jesus, on September 19, 2019, at the age 90. Francis was born on January 16, 1929, in Sebastian, TX. to Frank Henry Hugo and Tinnie Lee Bailey Duelberg. They moved to Refugio when Francis was in high school. She and three others from the senior class of '46, wrote the Refugio High School Alma Mater, then put music to the words. It still stands to this day as the school song. After graduation she went to Stevenson's Beauty College and became a beautician. In 1952, she married Kenneth Edwin Euton Sr. She served as Worthy Grand Matron of Eastern Star, WMU director, taught Acteens, G.A.s and R.A.s, Sunday School, and VBS in the Refugio First Baptist Church. She was an active member of the church, a member of the choir, for a period of time served as choir director, and filled in as pianist. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenneth Edwin Euton Sr., and her son, Kenneth Edwin Euton Jr. She is survived by her children Charles (Susan) Euton, Kitty Pace, Timothy (Dawn) Euton, Connie (Tom) Swartz, Terrisa (Kenneth) Cortines, and Joel Euton; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. The pallbearers will be her grandson, Joshua Euton, Bryan Euton, Manley Pace, Matthew Pace, Joseph Bland, John Bland, Eric Euton, Buddy Cortines, Adam Cortines, James Euton, Dylan Euton. The visitation will be at 1:00, funeral at 2:00 on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the First Baptist Church Refugio. The burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 South Alamo St. Refugio,Texas 78333 (361)526-4334
