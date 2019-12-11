FRANCIS STOCK EL CAMPO - Francis Henry "Bitty" Stock, 77, of El Campo, passed away December 7, 2019. He was born on April 5, 1942 in El Campo to the late W.A. and Henrietta Maerz Stock. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 11 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 12 at St. Philip Catholic Church with funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated column: Who are the racists? (4)
- Guest column: Congressman Michael Cloud is one of the good guys (3)
- Letter: Reader shares his thoughts on future of America (2)
- Gallery: Ganado vs. East Bernard Football (2)
- Victoria school conference center renamed after former superintendent (w/video) (1)
- Victoria County judge to unveil ‘Innovation 2020’ plan (1)
- Families of Pearl Harbor survivors gather to remember (1)
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office seeks suspicious vehicle, driver (1)
- Letter: Customer denied refund for Suddenlink billing error (1)
- Victoria East custodian becomes U.S. citizen (w/video) (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
Online Poll
How much do you give to charity annually?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.