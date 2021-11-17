Francis Trevino Briones
VICTORIA — Francis “Pancha” Trevino Briones, 80, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Nov. 9th, 2021. She was born on Jan. 29th, 1941 in Victoria,Tx. to the late Guadalupe Trevino & Dominga Rodriguez.
Our beloved Mother worked at DeTar Hospital where she retired as a Cook Supervisor. Mom was a very caring person who was always spreading her love. Anyone who came to visit her, had to stay and eat her delicious food and homemade tortillas.
She is survived by her daughters; Virginia Garcia(Juan), Debra Briones(Willie), Vicky Rivera(Mike), son; Ray Briones all of Victoria. sister; Paula Ramirez of Houston,Tx; 10-grandchildren, 28-great grandchildren and 2- great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers: Joey Briones, Mattheau Loa, Mike Rivera Jr, Mike Rivera III, Jimmy Vasquez Jr, Chris Briones, Joe Garcia Jr, Jairo Ruiz.
Honorary Pallbearers: Joe Garcia Sr, Jose Barrera, Martin Loa, Juan Carrizales.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; husband Frank Briones; sisters; Angie DeLeon, Beatrice Perez; brother; Guadalupe Trevino Jr; great grandchild John Edward Barraza.
Visitation will be Thursday Nov. 18th from 5-7pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel at 3304 Mockingbird Lane. Rosary will begin at 7pm. A mass will be held at 9am on Friday Nov. 19th at Our Lady of Sorrows.
Her final resting place will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 2201 North Main St. Our family would like to thank Kindred and Harbor Hospice for their wonderful care of our Mother. We would also like to thank Rosewood for all their assistance during this difficult time.
Any donations can be sent to Harbor Hospice at 5606 N. Navarro St. Suite 306, Victoria,Tx. 77904
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
