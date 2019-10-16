FRANCISCA B. CANTU VICTORIA - Francisca B. Cantu, 93, passed away on Thursday, October 10th, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 at 9:00am at Our Lady of Sorrows, 208 W. River Street. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria County Sheriff’s Office executes warrants on two game rooms, arrests four
- Formosa agrees to $50 million settlement and zero discharge of plastic pellets
- Council rejects city engineer's Houston Highway safety plan, opts for realignment option
- Blotter: Victoria woman charged with harboring runaway
- 1 dead after single-car wreck near Moulton
- Hurricane center monitoring potential cyclone
- VEDC president appointed as chairman of Texas Economic Development Council
- Airport commission discusses needed repairs, updates to leases
- Second Chance Prom raises money for Crossroads Christian School (w/video)
- Goliad County Republican chairman resigns; interim replacement named
Commented
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (11)
- Virtus Group to perform ‘extensive review’ of its work in Victoria County (5)
- Letter: Reader stresses importance of getting updated driver's license (5)
- Anti-abortion advocates line Navarro for annual rally (4)
- Guest column: Our true founding values (4)
- Cloud says Trump was 'within jurisdiction' on phone call with Ukraine’s president (4)
- Congressman Michael Cloud to appear in live interview (2)
- Death Notice for October 8, 2019 (2)
- Letter: Reader shares his view of the Democratic Party (2)
- Defense asks jury for probation for Edna woman who killed boyfriend (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
Online Poll
Did you go to prom?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.