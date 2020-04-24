Chavera, Francisca

FRANCISCA CHAVERA VICTORIA - Francisca Chavera, 83 of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico was born November 1, 1936. She passed away on April 22, 2020. Francisca is preceded in death by her husband, Rafael A. Chavera and her son, Juan C. Chavera Sr. She is survived by her son, Sergio Marin and daughter-in-law, Sylvia R. Chavera, her grandchildren Juan C. Chavera Jr., Krystal Hirsch and her 4 great grandchildren. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

