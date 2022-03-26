Francisca F. Garcia
VICTORIA — Frances “Fran” Garcia of Victoria was called home at the age of 74 on March 20, 2022 to her final resting place. Fran was born in Kennedy, Tx on July 14, 1947 to Guadalupe “Lupe” and Alejandro Gomez. She enjoyed baking, going to dances with her family and friends, watching her cooking shows, telenovelas, and crime shows, but above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In 1968, she married the love of her life, Leslie “Les” Garcia Jr. and began a family with him in 1969. Fran and Les loved getting in the car and just leaving for the day to go out of town just to get away, and eat good food. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, and her son Rene Garcia. She is survived by her brothers; Alex Gomez III, Ernesto Gomez, and sister Lazara Gomez-Brister, daughters; Brandy Davis (David), Candice Botello (James), and 12 grandchildren; Ariel, Danielle, Lesley, Kennedy, Evan (Laura), Jayme, Erin, Nolee, Cadence, Aria, Ryan, Landon, and 5 great grandchildren; Mason, Bradley, Kali, Lainey, and Lucian. Visitation will be held at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria on Sunday, March 27 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm. Funeral service at Our Lady Of Sorrows March 28 at 9:00 am to be followed by burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are Alex Gomez, Brian Gomez, Ernest Gomez, , Michael Brister, Johnny Brister, Rocky Estrada. Honorary Pallbearers are Evan Garcia, Ryan Garcia, Landon Garcia, Mason Valdez, and Bradley Hernandez. Honorary Flower Committee, Ariel Davis, Danielle Davis, Lesley Davis, Kennedy Davis, Kali and Lainey Hernandez. The family would like to thank Nancy Rosas and her caregivers, Accent Care, and the staff of Citizens Hospital.
