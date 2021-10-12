Francisca Madrigal
VICTORIA — Francisca Madrigal, 97 of Victoria passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. She was born August 6, 1924 in Charco, Texas to the late Fidencio Andrade and Rosa Montez Andrade.
She is survived by her daughters, Maria Elena Segura Madrigal, Herlinda Madrigal (Pilar Narvais), and Herminia Davis all three of Victoria, Elida Serna (John) of Pasadena; sons, Ramiro Madrigal Sr. (Idelta) of Pasadena and Raul Madrigal Sr. (Rosemary) of Clear Lake; sisters, Felicita Garcia, Juanita Madrigal, Eloisa Portillo, and Estella Tovares; brothers, David Andrade, Victor Andrade and Gilbert Andrade.
She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 71 great-grandchildren and 28 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Domingo F. Madrigal; sisters, Nicolasa Moreno, Angelita Medina and Micaela Moreno; brother, Fidel Andrade, grandson James Lewis Villarreal, great-granddaughter, Jessica Villarreal, great-grandson Sonny Lee Davis Jr., son in laws, Joe G. Davis Jr. and Bernardo Segura.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 4 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
