Francisca Martinez
VICTORIA — Francisca (Frances) Martinez, 75, passed away on September 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 17, 1946 in Bishop, Texas to the late Francisco and Eleuteria Martinez.
She was loving, full of kindness, compassionate, always helping where needed and seeing the goodness in everyone. She enjoyed going to church and spending time in Adoration and praying the rosary daily. She truly loved our Lord and the blessed Virgin Mary. She was blessed with many nephews and nieces who loved her very much. Although, she never had children of her own, she thought of her nephew Chris Martinez as her son. He had a very special place in her heart. She will truly be missed. Rest in the arms of our Lord.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Oscar, Frank, and Jesse Martinez, and sister Maximiliana (Emilia) Pendergrass. She is survived by her brothers Thomas Martinez (Toni) of Port Lavaca, Juan Diego (Johnny) Martinez of Victoria, Julian Martinez of Seadrift; sisters Mary Morales (Julio) of Seadrift, Gavina Gutierrez of Victoria, Maria Navarro (Rick) of Victoria, Ester Martinez of Victoria and Rachel Martinez of Port Lavaca.
Visitation will begin Monday, October 4, 2021, from 5 pm-8 pm with a holy rosary to be recited at 7 pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9 am with a mass to be celebrated at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Seadrift. Burial to follow at Seadrift Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Laithan Ochoa, Adrian Navarro, Cha Chi Morales, Angel Martinez, Julio Morales Jr, Julian Martinez Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers: Mary Martinez, Juan Diego, Julian Martinez, Gavina, Gutierrez, Maria Navarro, Ester Martinez, Rachel Martinez, Thomas Martinez
