FRANCISCA A. NAVARRO AUSTWELL - Francisca A. Navarro, "Dona Panchita" age 105, of Austwell, Texas passed away on September 3, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1913 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to the late Serafin Almaguer and Cristina Rocha Almaguer. Francisca was strong in her Faith. She loved receiving company and working on her beautiful plants. She loved talking about her past years raising her family and how big the City of Austwell, along with knitting, sewing and hand crafts in her early years. She was a member of Home Demonstration Club. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughters; Sylvia Navarro, Elia Bernal (Torivio), Anita Cortez of Austwell, son; Martin Navarro Jr., of Victoria, 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Martin Navarro Sr., son; Joe A. Navarro, sisters; Maria Torres, Mercedes Salazar, Maria A. Ramirez, brothers; Jose Almaguer and Enrique Almaguer. Visitation will begin on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 11am with a Rosary to be recited at 12:30pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Tivoli. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Tivoli, Texas. Burial to follow at Austwell Cemetery in Austwell. Pallbearers will be Frank Lopez, Gilbert Cortez, Andres Cardona, Reyes Cortez, Leroy Bernal and Norman Navarro. Honorary Pallbearers will be Xavier Cortez, Adrian Olmeda, Martin Navarro III, Leo Bernal and Chester Buesing. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
