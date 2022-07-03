Francisco “Frank”
Gonzales
WESTHOFF — Francisco “Frank” Gonzales, 77, of Westhoff passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was born October 3, 1944 in Sugarland to the late Domingo and Trinidad Castro Gonzales. Frank graduated from Pearland High School. He married Maria Cisneros on February 14, 1990 in Pearland. Frank was a Safety Officer for Black & Veatch Company in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of Lyons Club and was a Volunteer Fireman for the Pearland Volunteer Fire Department. Frank enjoyed woodworking and loved playing Santa for his community.
Frank is survived by his wife of 32 years, Maria Gonzales; daughters, Gloria C. Garcia of Nixon and Linda Quiroz of Westhoff; sisters, Lucy Padilla (Bill) and Linda Rivas (Renee), both of Pearland; brothers, Domingo Gonzales (Linda) and Santiago Jim Gonzales (Linda), both of Pearland; grandchildren, Glorianne Santos of Harker Heights, Jodie Marie Reina of San Marcos, Victoria Hickman of Victoria, Marissa Munoz of Smiley, Maria Medina of Gonzales, and Joseph Quiroz of Dallas; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Freund Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 2 pm.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
