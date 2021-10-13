Francisco “Frank”
Salvador Polanco
VICTORIA — Francisco Salvador Polanco, 72, lovingly known to most as, “Frank”, went to be with the Lord, October 3, 2021. He was born November 27, 1948, in Victoria, to the late Bill Serrata and Maria Polanco.
Family and friends will gather for visitation, Friday, October 15th, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, rosary will begin at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 9:00AM, Saturday, October 16th at Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church (Holy Trinity) 2901 Pleasant Green Dr. Victoria, Texas.
Pallbearers will be James Johnson, Joseph Dartez, Christopher Polanco, Branden Johnson, James Polanco, and Billy Lee.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Dolores Polanco, children; Brenda Polanco, Frederick Polanco, Rosa Saenz and her husband, Juan, Stormi H. Polanco, Francisco Polanco, Jr., Amanda Lee and her husband, Lee, Aaron Polanco and James Polanco, 19 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, siblings: Irene P. Benavidez, Michael Serrata, Cindy Trevino, and Abel Serrata, sister-in-law; Mary Alice Sanchez and many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandmother, Maria Polanco; son, Ricky Polanco; brother, Pete Sanchez, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Juan Benavidez.
Frank was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with all his grandchildren who he adored and loved very much. Frank shared the love he had with his family as he was raised and taught by his grandmother, Maria Polanco. He owned and operated “ABC Roofing Company” for over 45 years, Frank began working on roof tops at the young age of 16, he was known as the best roofer in the area. Frank was the life of the party and enjoyed BBQing, hanging with his friends from the bar, and watching the Dallas Cowboys when they played on television. One of Frank’s all-time idols was Elvis Presley.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Per the family’s request, “face masks are asked to be worn at all services.” Thank you for keeping our family and friends safe.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: The crisis on the border demands decisive action (11)
- Austin’s homeless residents left with nowhere to go amid camping crackdown (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A plea for civic discourse (3)
- Motorcyclist killed in collision in Calhoun County (3)
- JAMES "MIKE" BURNETT (2)
- Victoria pediatric clinic offers innovative services (2)
- What Texas is this? GOP maps ignore huge growth in minority populations (2)
- Victoria County Commissioners discuss future plans for farmer's market, animal control (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Margaret "Margie" Sembera (1)
- Inocencio "Trey" Robles III (1)
- James W. Knox (1)
- Blotter: .38 Special reported stolen (1)
- Letter: The Marines' Hymn and Afghanistan (1)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Victoria County Animal Control employees raise concerns over proposed city code (1)
- Civility, respect essential lessons for Crossroads kids (2)
- Have you ever taken your pet to an obedience course? (2)
- Fixing roads and a whole lot more: Victoria’s multilayered approach to community development (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (3)
- Tokyo Grill & Sushi Lounge earns city beautification award (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.