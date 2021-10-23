Francisco Rodriguez,Sr.
Francisco
Rodriguez,Sr.
VICTORIA — Francisco Rodriguez, Sr. gained his angel wings on October 15, 2021 at the age of 80. He was born January 29, 1941 in El Campo to the late Trinidad and Ignacia Hernandez Rodriguez.
He is survived by sons, Francisco Rodriguez, Jr. (Yvette) of Victoria, David Rodriguez (Belinda) of El Campo, Miguel Sanchez (Melissa) of Victoria, Leroy Sanchez of Victoria; daughters, Becky Lucio (Rey) of El Campo, Irene DeLuna (Daniel) of El Campo; brothers, Ramon Rodriguez (Mary Ann) , Paul Rodriguez (Lydia) ; sisters, Teresa Nettle’ Yolanda Gussman (Carlos), Alice Valdez (Henry) all of El Campo; 20 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Francisco was preceded in death by his parents, Trinidad and Ignacia Rodriguez; brothers, Joe Rodriguez, Albino Rodriguez; sisters, Angelina Garcia and Petra Rodriguez.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 with Rosary being recited at 1:30 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 512 Tegner, El Campo, Tx. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Mass will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at LaColonia Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Raymond Rodriguez Jr, Joe Paul Rodriguez
Dakota Rodriguez ,Chris Guerrero, Alec Sanchez and Cody Rodriguez.
Honorary Pallbearers will be PJ Rodriguez, Jaylin Rodriguez, Kameron Rodriguez, Emily Rodriguez, Hailey Barrientes and Trinity Sanchez
Wheeler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

