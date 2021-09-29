Francisco Rodriguez
PORT LAVACA — Our beloved Francisco Rodriguez, age 94 of Port Lavaca passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was born March 20, 1927 in Westhoff, Texas to the late Lorenzo Rodriguez and Juanita Garza.
He is survived by his daughters, Janie Bonuz (Steve) of Port Lavaca and Norie Montejano (Alejandro); sons, Joe Frank Rodriguez (Beverly) of Port Lavaca, Juan Rodriguez (Ruthy) of Section, Alabama, Donnie Rodriguez (Terri) of Port Lavaca, Luis Amaro Montejano of Mexico and Juan Montejano.
He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ofelia Rodriguez; second wife, Santa Elena Rodriguez; sons, Jose Ambrosio Rodriguez, Jose Alfredo Rodriguez and Lorenzo Rodriguez; sister, Andrea Herrera; brothers, Cheno, Mike, Trinidad and Edwardo Rodriguez.
Visitation will begin Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 4 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1pm at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 2pm. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eloy Bonuz, Jason Bonuz, Frankie Rodriguez, Josef Rodriguez, Logan Bonuz and Joe Ortiz.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Rodriguez, Jesse Rodriguez, Robert Rodriguez, and Guy Rodriguez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Classic "Do as I say, not as I do" (9)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (6)
- Victoria County to declare local state of disaster (5)
- Guest column: Truth telling, one person at a time (4)
- City of Victoria considers creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone downtown (2)
- "#JusticeForJacque": Community calls for change after dog that bit woman's face is euthanized (w/ video) (1)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 28 (1)
- Motorcycle Cannonball riders to arrive in Victoria Friday (1)
- Letter: Determining whether to rebuild or patch up Stroman campus (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? (1)
- E.W. "Mike" Kandis (1)
- Fatal shooting at Victoria apartments occurred during home invasion, police say (1)
- Emma Gloria Castillo (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (1)
- COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens Wednesday (w/video) (1)
- Learning to Soar: Local glider pilots aim to make the sport more accessible to youth (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever been to a corn maze?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.